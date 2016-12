by Socorro Truchan

We had a wonderful and spiritual experience at the Year of Mercy one-day pilgrimage to the Fr. Solanus Center and Holy Door of Mercy in Detroit, this past Thursday, September 29, 2016. We were blessed with good weather (the rain stopped when we walked...) and wonderful friends. Thank you for being a part of this moment in the life of our local Church. In prayer, Socorro 269-903-0199 or via email at struchan@diokzoo.org