An Integral Vision of Marriage and the Family

The future of humanity passes by way of the family.[i]
From the outset of his pontificate, Pope Francis has devoted considerable attention to Catholic teaching on marriage and the family. Regrettably, marriage and the family are often victims of what Pope Francis calls a “throw away culture.” Similarly, during the first five years of his papacy, Saint John Paul II delivered 129 addresses on the human person (The Theology of the Body)[i] and penned Familiaris Consortio (On the Role of the Christian Family in the Modern World). This article explores Familiaris Consortio with an eye toward the upcoming World Meeting of Families in Philadelphia.
The Context
Philadelphia’s Archbishop Charles Chaput cogently captured the context:
It's fitting that this gathering, which celebrates the cornerstone of society, will take place in America's cradle of freedom.[ii]
Family is the cornerstone of society, and marriage is the essential precursor to the family. What constitutes a marriage?
The state of marriage implies four chief conditions: 1. there must be a union of opposite sexes; it is therefore opposed to all forms of unnatural, homosexual behavior; 2. it is a permanent union until the death of either spouse; 3. it is an exclusive union, so that extramarital acts are a violation of justice; and 4. its permanence and exclusiveness are guaranteed by contract; mere living together, without mutually binding themselves to do so, is concubinage and not marriage.[iii]
What is the state of marriage and the family in the modern world?
Familiaris Consortio
Released on November 22, 1981 – the Feast of Jesus Christ, Universal King –
Familiaris Consortio begins as follows:
The family in the modern world, as much as and perhaps more than any other institution, has been beset by the many profound and rapid changes that have affected society and culture.[iv]
Beset – to attack from all sides.[v] This is an apt description of marriage and the family today. But, there is hope. Familiaris Consortio presents timeless truths and speaks to all people:
. . . aware that the well-being of society and her own good are intimately tied to the good of the family, the Church perceives in a more urgent and compelling way her mission of proclaiming to all people the plan of God for marriage and the family, ensuring their full vitality and human and Christian development, and thus contributing to the renewal of society and of the People of God.[vi]
The expression “plan of God/God’s plan” appears twenty-six times in Familiaris Consortio. Discerning God’s plan requires reflection. Husbands and wives grow though prayer, and families that pray together, stay together.[vii] When families stay together, communities grow.
Timeless Truths
The Catholic Church proposes timeless truths. Founded by Christ and fortified by the Holy Spirit, the Catholic Church presents the Gospel as good news for all people, for all times, and for all dimensions of the human experience:
Illuminated by the faith that gives her an understanding of all the truth concerning the great value of marriage and the family and their deepest meaning, the Church once again feels the pressing need to proclaim the Gospel, that is the ‘good news,’ to all people without exception, in particular to all those who are called to marriage and are preparing for it, to all married couples and parents in the world.
The Church is deeply convinced that only by the acceptance of the Gospel are the hopes that man legitimately places in marriage and in the family capable of being fulfilled.[viii]
Throughout Familiaris Consortio, Pope John Paul discusses the many dimensions of marriage and the family: preparation for marriage; the permanency of marriage; self-giving within marriage; openness to life; patient communication; continuous prayer; ongoing education; natural family planning; duties to society; and society’s duties to families.
Fulfillment in Christ
Marriage and family are “ordained to fulfillment in Christ” who is the Way, the Truth, and the Life:
Willed by God in the very act of creation, marriage and the family are interiorly ordained to fulfillment in Christ and have need of His graces in order to be healed from the wounds of sin and restored to their ‘beginning,’ that is, to full understanding and the full realization of God's plan.[ix]
Because we are made in the image and likeness of God, we seek to know God’s plan, and to honor the triune God – creator of all things, through the forever existing Word, and with the on-going inspiration of the Holy Spirit.
Wisdom
Marriage and the family are outward expressions of authentic freedom and wisdom. Too often, our culture presents selfishness as the path to fulfillment. How should we respond?
What is needed is a continuous, permanent conversion which, while requiring an interior detachment from every evil and an adherence to good in its fullness, is brought about concretely in steps which lead us ever forward. Thus a dynamic process develops, one which advances gradually with the progressive integration of the gifts of God and the demands of His definitive and absolute love in the entire personal and social life of man.[x]
Conversion begins with each person, extends to couples preparing for marriage, gains strength through the sacrament of marriage, and amplifies through families committed to each other’s welfare. Through continuous conversion, we grow in wisdom. And through God’s grace, families become “domestic church.”[xi]
Love as Gift
God is love. Husbands and wives find fulfillment by daily assisting each other on the journey to God. In this way, they daily say yes to God. They express love as a gift, and they participate in the greatest possible gift:
. . . the gift by which they become cooperators with God for giving life to a new human person. Thus the couple, while giving themselves to one another, give not just themselves but also the reality of children, who are a living reflection of their love, a permanent sign of conjugal unity and a living and inseparable synthesis of their being a father and a mother.
It is in giving that we receive. It is in dying that we live. It is through sacrificial love that we experience eternal life now, on earth . . . as it is in heaven. Marriage and family are central to this reality.
A Community of Persons
Some policymakers are fond of saying, “It takes a village.” While at one level this is true, regrettably, this thinking can undermine marriage and family. The lines can become blurred. The village can become living together where self-satisfaction masquerades as love. When this occurs, the respect for the dignity of the human person slides to transitory convenience.
A healthy, sustainable village must be preceded by marriage. Marriage can only be between a man and a woman, open to new life and committed to each other for life:
The family, which is founded and given life by love, is a community of persons: of husband and wife, of parents and children, of relatives. Its first task is to live with fidelity the reality of communion in a constant effort to develop an authentic community of persons.[xii]
Laws or policies that redefine marriage, erode community.[xiii] Sound public policy focuses on the dignity of the human person and upholds marriage and the family. Where marriage and family are strong, communities thrive.
Defending Love
The Church has a special mission to stand for life and love. Fleeting attitudes toward love result from an incomplete understanding of the human person. This deficient anthropology diminishes freedom, undermines hope, and jeopardizes joy. Tragically, this phenomena is particularly pronounced in the area of human sexuality:
In the context of a culture which seriously distorts or entirely misinterprets the true meaning of human sexuality, because it separates it from its essential reference to the person, the Church more urgently feels how irreplaceable is her mission of presenting sexuality as a value and task of the whole person, created male and female in the image of God.[xiv]
Instead of authentic love, we live in a time shaped by contraception. Of all that could be made free to promote health, the Federal government chose contraception. Why? And public schools, following Planned Parenthood’s curriculum, present contraception as the norm.[xv] But, this is a false picture. There is a better way; a true and fulfilling way:
When couples, by means of recourse to contraception, separate these two meanings that God the Creator has inscribed in the being of man and woman and in the dynamism of their sexual communion, they act as "arbiters" of the divine plan and they "manipulate" and degrade human sexuality-and with it themselves and their married partner-by altering its value of "total" self-giving. Thus the innate language that expresses the total reciprocal self-giving of husband and wife is overlaid, through contraception, by an objectively contradictory language, namely, that of not giving oneself totally to the other. This leads not only to a positive refusal to be open to life but also to a falsification of the inner truth of conjugal love, which is called upon to give itself in personal totality.[xvi]
Living the full meaning of love involves communication, consideration, understanding, patience, prayer, grace, and chastity.[xvii]
. . . chastity by no means signifies rejection of human sexuality or lack of esteem for it: rather it signifies spiritual energy capable of defending love from the perils of selfishness and aggressiveness, and able to advance it towards its full realization.[xviii]
What can families, schools, and parishes do to support and sustain education in the virtue of chastity? The 50th anniversary of the release of Humanae Vitae (On Human Life) occurs in 2018. The Church as teacher seeks to impart this information:
. . . it is part of the Church's pedagogy that husbands and wives should first of all recognize clearly the teaching of Humanae Vitae as indicating the norm for the exercise of their sexuality, and that they should endeavor to establish the conditions necessary for observing that norm.
Husbands and wives open to the truths presented in Humanae Vitae will progress in the moral life and experience enduring joy. How can Humanae Vitae become the norm? While parents’ role as educators in this and other matters is “decisive,”[xix] schools and parishes can provide valuable support. By way of illustration, what if every Catholic high school, college, medical school, and marriage prep program included Humanae Vitae as an ongoing dimension of the curriculum?[xx]
Hospitality
Husbands and wives bear witness to hope by loving each other and their children. Through this witness, they exhibit hospitality; and in this way, they imitate Christ. When anchored in Christ and when rooted in an appreciation for the dignity of the human person, hospitality inspires civility, renewal, and transformation.[xxi] Through the consistent practice of hospitality, families build community, participate in the new evangelization, and support a just society.
Those with the talent to work in the media and entertainment world have a unique opportunity to contribute to a culture of life, virtue, respect, and inspiration.[xxii] Media and entertainment shape culture. They can be a powerful force for good; indeed, a large scale form of hospitality.
Journey of Discovery
Life is a journey. By exploring the world to determine what is true and by striving to live by truth, we sense God’s plan for our lives. Indeed, we realize our heart’s desire, and we encounter the natural law planted within our hearts:
The discovery of and obedience to the plan of God on the part of the conjugal and family community must take place in "togetherness," through the human experience of love between husband and wife, between parents and children, lived in the Spirit of Christ.[xxiii]
In this way, we find meaning, joy, and peace. Indeed, by living in the Spirit of Christ, we find the Way, the Truth, and the Life. We experience fulfillment as husbands and wives, provide wholesome environments for our families, and build a culture of love and respect.
Familiaris Consortio (On the Role of the Christian Family in the Modern World) presents loving and liberating truths for families, communities, nations, and the world. In a sense, Familiaris Consortio provides a roadmap for fulfillment on the journey of life. Equipped with this roadmap, we are strengthened for the journey.
Conclusion
Pondering Familiaris Consortio in preparation for the inaugural visit of Pope Francis to the United States and the World Meeting of Families this September will bear great fruit.
Husbands and wives will experience the joy and peace of complementarity, where two become one. With respect and consideration for each other, they will fulfill their role as parents and instill within their children the virtues and vision necessary to make sound judgments and live holy lives.
In turn, husbands and wives, together with their children, will be beacons of hope. They will build up society and help others to see and experience God’s love and mercy. They will bring others to Christ and to the Good News that Christ has conquered death:
The ministry of evangelization carried out by Christian parents is original and irreplaceable. It assumes the characteristics typical of family life itself, which should be interwoven with love, simplicity, practicality and daily witness.[xxiv]
It is fitting that Familiaris Consortio was released on the Feast of the universal Kingship of Christ because the Church proposes timeless truths for all people and for all time.
May families, communities, nations, and the world always look with humility for sustenance through the Kingship of Christ.[xxv] By doing so, we experience communion; indeed, Holy Communion – Emmanuel (God with us) and Eucharist (Thanksgiving):
The Church knows the path by which the family can reach the heart of the deepest truth about itself. The Church has learned this path at the school of Christ and the school of history interpreted in the light of the Spirit. She does not impose it but she feels an urgent need to propose it to everyone without fear and indeed with great confidence and hope, although she knows that the Good News includes the subject of the Cross. But it is through the Cross that the family can attain the fullness of its being and the perfection of its love.[xxvi]
May we uphold marriage, families, and the respect for the dignity of all persons born and pre-born recognizing that all are created equal, from the moment of creation – the moment of conception. By so doing, we will build the Church, the nation, and the world.
And May the World Meeting of Families and Pope Francis’ inaugural visit to the United States inspire all to look to the Holy Family as the model for daily living and growing in holiness.