Bishop Bradley to celebrate Mass and Anointing of the Sick at Borgess Hospital on February 12

Bishop Bradley will celebrate Mass with Anointing of the Sick, in observance of

the World Day of the Sick on Monday, February 12, 2018, at Noon in the Lawrence

Education Center Auditorium at Borgess Medical Center,1521 Gull Road Kalamazoo.



Bishop is pictured offering a blessing during last year’s Mass. World Day of the

Sick, observed annually on February 11th was introduced by Pope John Paul II

as a way for Christians to offer prayers for those suffering from illnesses. The day

coincides with the commemoration of Our Lady of Lourdes. All are welcome for

this Mass.