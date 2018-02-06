Bishop Bradley to celebrate Mass and Anointing of the Sick at Borgess Hospital on February 12

Bishop Bradley will celebrate Mass with Anointing of the Sick, in observance of
the World Day of the Sick on Monday, February 12, 2018, at Noon in the Lawrence
Education Center Auditorium at Borgess Medical Center,1521 Gull Road Kalamazoo.
Bishop is pictured offering a blessing during last year’s Mass. World Day of the
Sick, observed annually on February 11th was introduced by Pope John Paul II
as a way for Christians to offer prayers for those suffering from illnesses. The day
coincides with the commemoration of Our Lady of Lourdes. All are welcome for
this Mass.