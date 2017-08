by Socorro Truchan

Join the widowed friends (and caregivers) for a day trip to Shipshewana and a nice dinner at Essenhaus. Date is TUESDAY, August 22, 2017. Cost is only $50 (includes dinner, gratuities and a fabulous air-conditioned bus ride there and back!). We will depart from St. Augustine Cathedral parking lot at 10:45 am and return around 6:30 pm. Pre-registration required. Please contact Socorro Truchan at 269-903-0199.