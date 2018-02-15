Widowed Friends presents a Lenten Movie: "Where Jesus Walked"

by Socorro Truchan

The Holy Land of old comes alive as we witness the paths of Jesus' travels, from Bethlehem to Nazareth, Jerusalem to the Sea of Galilee, from Capernaum to Jericho, His baptism at the Jordan River, His Sermon on the Mount, and His final walk down the Via Dolorosa to Calvary where He was crucified on the cross. This visual account of Jesus' life will take on a deeper meaning for those who see the sacred places and experience His teachings, miracles, passion, death, resurrection, and ascension.



MOVIE DATE: Wednesday, February 28th, 2018

TIME: 4:00-5:30PM

LOCATION: Diocesan Pastoral Center (215 N. Westnedge Avenue)

CONTACT: Socorro Truchan at 269-903-0199 or struchan@diokzoo.org