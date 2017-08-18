Widowed Friends Mass with Bishop Bradley

All men and women who are widowed, are invited to attend (and participate) in a special Mass that will be celebrated by Bishop Bradley. This first-time event is sponsored by the "Widowed Friends" Support Group in collaboration with the Diocese of Kalamazoo - Domestic Church Ministry.



There is no cost. We do request that you pre-register or RSVP in order to provide refreshments for the small reception that will follow the Mass - and take place in the Crowley Center.



DATE: October 11, 2017

LOCATION: St. Augustine Cathedral (and Crowley Center)

TIME: Mass begins at 3:00 P.M. followed by an informal reception

RSVP by October 6th: Please let us know you will join us by contacting Socorro Truchan at 269-903-0199 or via email: struchan@diokzoo.org