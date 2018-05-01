Traveling Chalice unites parish in prayer for priesthood vocations

by Nicole L.V. Mullis

Catholics have long embraced implements of prayer, be it a crucifix, a patron saint medal or a strand of Rosary beads. When it comes to praying for vocations to the priesthood, the parishioners of St. Philip Parish, Battle Creek share a very special implement — a traveling chalice.



St. Philip pastor Fr. John Fleckenstein brought the concept to the Knights of Columbus Council 1114 and then-parishioner Mary Chrisher, who had instituted a holy hour of prayer for priests the first Saturday of every month. The idea was to have an unconsecrated chalice and paten that parishioners could take home for a week at a time and pray for vocations.



“It’s something visible that can remind people of the need to pray for vocations to the priesthood,” Fr. Fleckenstein said.



The widow of fourth-degree Knight Deacon Bernard Mileski donated a chalice, and Knight Gus Groat created a special box to hold both it and the paten. Chrisher researched and developed a book of prayers for vocations to the priesthood, which is presented with the traveling chalice as a guide to the host family.



“If we don’t have priests, we don’t have sacraments,” Chrisher said. “I wish every parish could understand the need to pray for the priests we have and the ones we still need.”



Knight Jim Huysentruyt got the word out to parishioners, organizing the sign-up sheet and overseeing the transfers. When initial interest waned, Huysentruyt put away the chalice. Knight Bruce Behrens and his wife Carla resurrected the practice after Huysentruyt’s sudden passing in March 2017.



“My wife and I decided we were not going to let it die,” Behrens said. “We’re going to carry it on. We’re going to do this for Jim. And interest has been very good lately.”



Interested parishioners call the parish office or sign-up inside the church. The Sunday before a family’s week begins, Fr. Fleckenstein presents them with the chalice after Mass, saying a special prayer he adapted from St. John Paul II.



One day, Fr. Fleckenstein hopes to gift the chalice to a St. Philip parishioner on his ordination day.



“When someone from this parish goes to the seminary and is ordained this very chalice will go to that person as a gift and a new chalice will be purchased,” Fr. Fleckenstein said. That day may be coming soon. St. Philip parishioner and diocesan seminarian, Jacob Thomas, is currently attending Sacred Heart Seminary.



Parishioners Betty and Jim Dillard often take the chalice, which they keep on their dining room table. They have designated times to pray over it, but Betty explained whenever they see it they offer up a little prayer. “[The chalice] represents the essence of the Catholic faith — the Eucharist,” Betty said.



“The chalice is a part of what you see each Mass from the altar. It’s a visual reminder, like a picture or a crucifix, that puts the thought in your mind. It concretely connects us to what it is we are asking God for — to send more workers to the vineyard.”