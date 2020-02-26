Tom Gazella - St. Joseph Parish, St. Joseph

1. What is your name and to which parish do you currently belong? Do you help in ministry work there?
Tom Gazella: St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Joseph, Michigan.
I am involved in a number of ministries: Sacristan at 8:00 am Mass on Sundays, Funeral Mass Sacristan, member of the Journey in Faith team, co-leader of the BeFriender Ministry, leader of the parish stewardship team, Lector at Sunday Mass, past-member of the Parish Pastoral Council.
2. What are some of your earliest memories regarding your faith?
My parents made a big deal about sharing their faith with all of us as children as we grew up on the northwest side of Detroit. They set an example of being involved in parish activities, as much as was allowed in the 1950’s. I was an active altar server and still remember the prayers at the foot of the altar in Latin. No desire to go back to that…. been there, done that.
3. Please share your path to conversion in becoming an active Christian steward, Christ’s disciple.
My faith was challenged and strengthened by the Jesuit priests at the University of Detroit High School, where I attended in the mid-60’s. Several things come to mind. First, the motto of the Jesuits is
ad majorem dei gloriam: for the greater glory of God. We put this at the top of all of our homework papers and exams, and we were never allowed to forget this reason why we did the things that we did. The Letter of James 2:14-26 was also highly emphasized. God gave us stuff to do constructive things for others. This included our talents and abilities. This made a major impact on me and followed me through on all I have done in life, from being a VISTA volunteer in Jackson, Mississippi, to teaching at Lake Michigan Catholic High School, and finally to Buchanan High School where I was a teacher, counselor and testing director. This has also been reflected in how I live my life in my parish. I have never been one to sit on the sidelines to whine and complain about how things are going or second guess those trying to lead. I was called to do something with the gifts God gave me.
4. In your daily faith practice, what is most meaningful to you/how do you keep the fire of your faith alive?
I try to spend some quiet time each day in prayer, sometimes walking along the St. Joe River or out on the pier, praying in my office or walking on the treadmill at Planet Fitness—although I did slip off it once when I was not paying attention to my feet. I also try to practice some of the exercises described by Fr. James Martin, SJ, in
The Jesuit Guide.
5. What is your most ardent hope as a commissioned member of the diocesan Stewardship Formation Council? In what way do you envision being a part of realizing that hope/goal?
My most ardent hope is that more Catholics embrace stewardship as a way of life. If we all did our part by using the gifts that God gave us and lived our faith, we would, as a faith community, make a big difference in the lives of those around us. I want to help others to find practical ways to use their talents and help others to find a way to build their Church to its full potential as a faith community.