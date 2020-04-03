The suspension of the public celebration of the Holy Mass extended to April 30, 2020
In light of the most recent guidelines from government and healthcare officials, and in order to do our part to protect all God’s people during this time, I am announcing the continued suspension of all public celebrations of the Holy Mass until at least April 30, 2020.
The current liturgical directives and guidelines are to remain in place until (at least) April 30, 2020. Our diocesan staff continues to work diligently in providing many resources across multiple areas from financial to communications to catechesis. Please do not hesitate to contact our Senior staff, especially in light of this extension and any additional challenges it may bring.
As you are probably aware, yesterday the Governor officially announced that public school buildings would remain closed and face-to-face learning would not return for this school year. I am grateful that our Catholic Schools have been well-positioned for this eventuality. Superintendent Margaret Erich, Office of Schools, has been in close collaboration with our Catholic School Principals/Administrators to continue distance learning until the end of this school year. We are especially grateful for the gift of our Catholic schools and all who have worked so tirelessly to ensure learning opportunities for our students.
Please know how profoundly grateful I am for all those who have been reaching out in new and creative ways to their parishioners, assuring them of their care during this time. Many of you have quickly adopted to “live streaming” as we are doing as well at our Mother of Mercy Chapel at the Diocesan Pastoral Center and soon at St. Augustine Cathedral for Holy Week liturgies. Visit
diokzoo.org/live for live streaming schedules across the diocese.
Even though we are apart physically as we adhere to social distancing and other safety and health precautions, I pray you remember that we are all united in one as the Body of Christ.
I shared this encouraging quote from Thomas Merton with my staff during a recent Zoom conference call, which sums up well where we all are. I would like to share it with you here, as well.
“My Lord God, I have no idea where I am going. I do not see the road ahead of me. I cannot know for certain where it will end. Nor do I really know myself and the fact that I think that I am following your will does not mean I am actually doing so. But I believe that the desire to please you does in fact please you. And I hope I have that desire in all that I am doing. I hope that I will never do anything apart from that desire. And I know that if I do this you will lead me by the right road though I may know nothing about it. Therefore I will trust you always though I may seem to be lost and in the shadow of death. I will not fear, for you are ever with me, and you will never leave me to face my perils alone.”
Let us continue to pray for one another and all those on the “front lines” during this pandemic.