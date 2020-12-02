The Gift of Grace - Date Night for Couples December 17

Date night for couples:
12/17/2020 – 7pm – 8:30pm
“The Gift of Grace”
Greg Schutte, author of Discovering Our Deepest Desire, will be presenting a virtual webinar on the pitfalls to good spousal communication and ways to recognize and change these patterns in order to stop marital division. Many couples state that their number one issue in marital discord is centered on their inability to communicate well. They often get into patterns that are destructive and they don’t know how to get out of them. In this webinar, Greg will explore these patterns and talk about ways to change these patterns for the better. There will also be time allotted at the end for Q & A.
To register contact Socorro at struchan@diokzoo.org