The Diocese of Kalamazoo responds to Survivor’s Network

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (March 14, 2019) – The Diocese of Kalamazoo released the following statement today:
“The Diocese of Kalamazoo remains steadfast in its commitment to promote greater protection and safeguards of all people, particularly for children and vulnerable adults. The gathering of members of SNAP today outside the Diocesan Pastoral Center provides the opportunity to affirm our care for all survivors of abuse and our work toward healing.
“Information on clergy highlighted by SNAP today has been publicly available for years and, in most cases, reported on by the media. As we stated previously, the Diocese has and will continue to cooperate with the Attorney General’s investigation and encourages anyone with information related to misconduct to call the reporting number set-up by the Attorney General’s office at: 844.324.3374.
“As we enter this Season of Lent, Bishop Bradley has again addressed this issue in an open letter to parishioners. He called for “even greater vigilance in purging this evil from the Church,” asking the faithful to keep the survivor-victims in their prayers for continued healing. “For more information on the Diocese’s efforts to safeguard all people, please visit our dedicated website: https://protect.diokzoo.org.”