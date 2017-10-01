The Bishop's Perspective - Cultivating a Catholic culture

by Bishop Paul J. Bradley

In the beautiful nine counties of our diocese we’re just beginning to witness those first signs of fall: shorter days, crisper air and the start of bright autumn colors adorning the trees. For us this great season might mean trips to football games and apple orchards. We’re blessed. For those in Texas, the Caribbean Islands, Florida and Puerto Rico the season means one of rebuilding from the catastrophic hurricane damage already done as well as worrying about the possibility of more to come.



What stood out like a bright light throughout the days of media coverage and storm tracking of those catastrophic days was the countless heartwarming stories of everyday heroes, certainly the first responders, but also ordinary citizens going above and beyond to make life better for their neighbors and friends.



And my dear sisters and brothers aren’t we called to live that out every day?



As I watch and read the coverage on the aftermath of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria, I’m amazed by the everyday acts of kindness, sacrifice and selflessness that have shone a light on the best part of humanity — the Catholic business owner who opened up his mattress store to those fleeing flooding in Houston; the Carmelite Sister wielding a chainsaw to help with clean-up; the priest making “house calls” in his kayak to pray with people who were so frightened and sad; and the countless people who opened their homes to evacuees; opened their hearts with prayer; opened their bank accounts with a financial donation. All this done in response to a basic desire central to our humanity: to protect and preserve life.



This month of October as we observe “Respect Life” month I am particularly mindful of these wonderful examples of Christ-like behavior which are perfect examples of what it means for us to respect and value human life at every point along the spectrum of the life cycle. While I certainly don’t wish natural disasters to take place and wreak damage, can you imagine what it would be like if we acted this generously, this kindly, this selflessly every day — without a disaster urging us on?



What would it take to more fully embrace our Catholic faith which in turn guides us to be missionary disciples? How can we allow God’s light to shine in the world, spreading our Catholic faith in such a way that reflects the Gospel message in everything we do and every issue we encounter?



Finding the answers to these questions will help us to know how to build a culture of life. We will recognize who we are as children of God, made in His image: “God created mankind in his image; in the image of God he created them; male and female he created them” [Genesis 1:27]. What is striking in this passage is this: whether a male or female, neither one contains the complete meaning of what it is to be a human without the other. God made us for communion with each other. That longing for community is part of our spiritual DNA.



How do we create a culture of life? A culture that is positively impacted by our Catholic faith? By first looking inward to ourselves and starting with a conversion of our own hearts. This includes a willingness to be instructed and a desire to be close to Jesus — the source of joy and love. We accomplish this through a daily robust prayer life; time in scripture; and availing ourselves of the sacraments. Of course the Eucharist is the source and summit of our spiritual lives. As Catholics we need the Eucharist to be the foundation for the Catholic culture in our lives, both through receiving Our Lord through His Communion and through time spent in Adoration of Our Lord in times of prayer.



When we take time to reflect on the true gift of the Real Presence in the Eucharist, and let that Real Presence be alive in us and guide us in our daily lives, then we will be taking real steps to creating a culture of life. When we encounter Christ, through daily prayer time reading sacred scripture and through the sacraments, we experience His love, and deepen our relationship with Him, we become more aware of our own worth and that of others. His love for each person is cause for great joy and growing understanding of this priceless treasure motivates us to share His love with others. Our lives are often changed by the witness of others; so too, others’ lives may be changed by our witness and authentic friendship with them.



We need look no further than Jesus; great words of instruction in his beatitudes from the “Sermon on the Mount.” We live out the beatitudes by practicing the spiritual and corporal works of mercy. Sometimes our actions speak for themselves, such as the corporal work of visiting the sick; other times, words are necessary, such as the spiritual work of forgiving injuries. Whatever the situation, Jesus knows how to speak to each person’s heart; we simply need to follow where He leads.



I truly believe that if we answer the call to missionary discipleship, infuse our daily lives immersed in living our faith, we will help to combat many of the issues that are permeating our culture today — issues of racism, prejudice and a devaluation of the family. These are issues which reflect whether we are totally respecting human life or not.



My dear sisters and brothers, during this wonderful month of October, in which we observe the month of the rosary, may we call upon our Blessed Mother, who 100 years ago this October 13th made her final appearance to the children in Fatima, and through her intercession ask for her help in turning away from sin and turning toward Jesus. And in doing so, may we cultivate a culture that truly respects, values, protects and rejoices in the great gift of human life.



God Bless You.