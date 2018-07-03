Talking circuit highlights Humanae Vitae during its 50th anniversary

by Sarah DeMott

Humanae Vitae (Of Human Life) affirmed the Church’s teaching on the sanctity of life and the richness of the landmark encyclical is often overshadowed by the controversy it caused. In honor of its 50th Anniversary the Diocese is hosting a five-stop speaking tour to explore in depth the teachings and invite discussion.



The Humanae Vitae 50th anniversary talk circuit features Executive Director of Parish Life and Lay Leadership, Jamin Herold and President of Holy Family Healthcare, Deacon Don Bouchard, DO.



“At the time when Humanae Vitae was first released 50 years ago, we were in the throes of the sexual revolution,” said Herold. “And now, in the throes of the #metoo movement, with all the conversations about consent, sexual oppression and women’s rights, this is an opportune time to renew discussions of what this document was all about and see how the Church can be a witness to the world of what true freedom and love look like.”



Dcn. Don Bouchard will offer a medical perspective on the implications of the encyclical on Catholic health professionals, both morally and medically. Other topics that will be covered during the talks include looks at what a real relationship aimed toward the sacrament of matrimony is, how contraception has encouraged a “throwaway culture”, the health and relationship benefits of Natural Family Planning methods and more. There will also be time for questions at the end, and an opportunity will be available to submit questions anonymously.



Herold adds that he believes that contraception has become so widely promoted that oftentimes people are unaware of the facts surrounding its usage.



“We’re going to take a look at how something that is supposedly freeing for women is actually one of the only cases of medically stopping a physiological normal and healthy process and treating it [fertility] as if it were a disease,” he said. “There are lots of ramifications of this and Blessed Pope John VI pdicted them in Humanae Vitae.”



To conclude the circuit, Bishop Paul J. Bradley will celebrate Mass on July 25, the 50th anniversary of the release of Humanae Vitae, at 6 p.m. at St. Augustine Cathedral. For more information, contact Jamin Herold, jherold@diokzoo.org.