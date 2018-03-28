Students’ essays detail Catholic school impact

by Nicole L.V. Mullis

Inspired by their Catholic school education, and perhaps the reward of pizza and money, Catholic school students offered heartfelt reflections for the inaugural "Catholic School Pride Contest” conducted by the diocesan Office of Schools.



Nina Laney, enrollment and retention specialist for the Office of Schools, initiated the diocesan-wide contest during Catholic Schools Week this past January inviting students to tell their story. Elementary and middle schools with a 75 percent participation rate earned an ice cream party. High school students had a chance to win money. All schools’ had participating entries; seven schools earned an ice cream party and more than 50 high school essays competed for the top prizes of $100 for first place; $50 for 2nd and 3rd place and $25 for 4th and 5th place.



“Catholic Schools Week is an exciting time to reflect on the difference a Catholic education can make,” said Laney. “As administrators and staffs, we see the difference it can have, but we wanted to hear from students how their education has impacted them.”



Four of the top five essay winners, including first place, came from St. Philip Catholic Central High School.



“Battle Creek-St. Philip’s students told a personal story – the difference in their education being here instead of what it would have been somewhere else,” Laney said.



Marcel Williams, St. Philip Catholic Central sophomore, took first place, sharing his journey from troubled public school kid to a practicing Catholic school kid.



“I’d never talked about God until I went to St. Joseph. After one year at St. Joseph, my belief in God and feeling more comfortable talking and praying to Him became very easy.”



Michael Johnston, Lake Michigan Catholic senior, took second place, writing about the Christ-center classroom.



“No student is ever overlooked, left behind, or dismissed. A deep will to see everyone succeed is present in every teacher in the building.”



Faith Scriber, St. Philip Catholic Central junior, took third place, sharing her joy in weekly Mass.



“I noticed that once I truly started to pray and pay attention in Mass, the void in my heart started to fill.”



Diego Campos, St. Philip Catholic Central junior, took fourth place, focusing on his call to serve.



“I have maintained going to Mexico for mission trips, something encouraged by my school. I’m not sure if I would have that opportunity at any other school.”



Ben Rutherford, St. Philip Catholic Central sophomore, took fifth place, sharing life as a Catholic school kid.



“Normally, you hear kids complain about school, but I don’t mind it. I truly think it’s the Catholic school difference. The Faith is strong, the Spirit is high, and the Love is deep.”



The Office of Schools will share these essays, as well as other student entries, through social media and at http://catholicschools.diokzoo.org/.