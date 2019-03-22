Statement regarding Immigration Assistance Program

Diocese of Kalamazoo Statement on Immigration Assistance Program
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (March 23, 2019) – The Diocese of Kalamazoo released the following statement in regards to its Immigration Assistance Program:
“The Diocese of Kalamazoo was recently made aware of financial irregularities related to application fees submitted to its Immigration Assistance Program. The Diocese is currently cooperating with law enforcement authorities in the investigation into this serious matter. Currently the Diocese is working to identify anyone who may have paid for services that were never rendered to them.
“If you believe you have any information related to this matter please call 269-385-1019.”