Bishop Paul J. Bradley Statement on appointment of Most Rev. Robert D. Gruss as
Bishop of the Diocese of Saginaw
(KALAMAZOO, Mich., May 24, 2019): Bishop Bradley released the following statement on Pope Francis’ naming of Most Rev. Robert D. Gruss, Bishop of Rapid City, South Dakota, as the new Bishop of the Diocese of Saginaw.
“On behalf of the entire Church of Kalamazoo—the clergy, religious and lay faithful—we rejoice in the appointment of Most Rev. Robert D. Gruss, Bishop of the Diocese of Rapid City, as the seventh Bishop of the Diocese of Saginaw.
“It is a joy to have been here on Mackinac Island [for the annual Knights of Columbus state convention] with the other Michigan bishops who all warmly welcome Bishop Gruss, as well as with so many of the Knights of Columbus from the Diocese of Saginaw present here who are thrilled to finally know who their new Bishop will be, succeeding their beloved Bishop Cistone of blessed memory.
“Bishop Gruss’ vast experience fostering priestly vocations, coupled with his pastoral leadership will be a blessing to the faithful in the Diocese of Saginaw. I look forward to the many new opportunities we will have to collaborate together with all the other Bishops for the good of the Church throughout Michigan.”