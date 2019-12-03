Special message of gratitude from Bishop Bradley

Beginning the week of December 8, Bishop Bradley will join with the other Bishops of Michigan and Ohio (Region VI) in making their canonical “
Ad Limina Apostolorum” Visit“, which refers to the pilgrimage that all Bishops are required to make to the Tombs of St. Peter and St. Paul in Rome. For centuries, Bishops have been expected at regular intervals to make a report of their Diocese to the Holy Father, as the Successor of Saint Peter. Normally, Canon Law prescribes that this meeting occur every five years, but scheduling difficulties in Rome have delayed this visit an additional two years for the Bishops of the United States. This week-long visit includes a personal meeting with Pope Francis, Masses celebrated at each of the four major Basilicas in Rome, and a number of meetings with various Vatican offices.
In preparation for the visit, many of the faithful of the Diocese of Kalamazoo have offered Spiritual Bouquets of prayers, devotions, and sacrifices, which Bishop Bradley will present to the Holy Father in support of his Apostolic Office. With deep appreciation to all participants in this beautiful gift to the Pope, Bishop Bradley gratefully conveys the following message:
My dear Sisters and Brothers in Christ: During this Ad Limina Visit, please know of my heartfelt prayers for each one of you dear Members of the Faithful of the Diocese of Kalamazoo. Be assured of my remembrance of all your special prayer intentions during this holy pilgrimage to Rome, and know that I am humbled to present our Holy Father with the Spiritual Bouquet that so many of you have so generously offered. At each of the holy tombs and places I will visit, I will be asking God’s abundant blessings upon you, and all of your families and loved ones. As we continue “waiting in joyful hope” for the coming of our Lord Jesus, may these hope-filled days of Advent lead us to the true joy of Christmas. Praying for God’s special blessings upon each of you, and asking for your prayers for me during this important visit, I remain,