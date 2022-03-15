Second Collection for people of Ukraine requested March 12/13 and/or March 19/20
As our prayers are joined for peace in the Ukraine, our hearts go out to our sisters and brothers severely impacted by the ravages of war. We are grateful for all those who generously donated to the “Three Churches” collection that was held in our diocese in February and whose funds are being used for humanitarian aid to Ukraine. We are also grateful for those members of the Faithful who support the efforts of Catholic Relief Services (CRS). However, as I’m sure you’re aware, the need is great, and we are called during our Lenten Season of Grace to reach out in Christ-like love and charity to offer our financial help to those in great need.
In this regard, Bishop Bradley is requesting that a Diocesan-wide second collection be held as soon as possible, so that those most in need can receive assistance as quickly as possible. The funds collected in this special appeal will become part of the United States Bishops’ National Second Collection fund to aid the Church in Central and Eastern Europe. According to USCCB monies raised will be directed to the established networks in Ukraine and in the surrounding countries, making the emergency response an international effort with trusted leaders who have already begun the work. So far, the USCCB office has been able to send urgent needs funding to: Caritas Ukraine, to provide basic supplies and training for local volunteer staff; the Archeparchy of Kyiv, for first aid, food and shelter; and the Patriarchal Curia of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, for equipment for satellite communications to maintain contact with their priests, religious, etc. You may visit theCCEE home page for updates as our response continues.