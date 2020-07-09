Rev. Paul Redmond letter on Ad hoc committee on Racism

St. Pope Paul VI wrote, “
Racism is not the exclusive attribute of young nations, where sometimes it hides beneath the rivalries of clans and political parties, with heavy losses for justice and at the risk of civil war……It is still an obstacle to collaboration among disadvantaged nations and a cause of division and hatred within countries whenever individuals and families see the inviolable rights of the human person held in scorn, as they themselves are unjustly subjected to a regime of discrimination because of their race or their color.” This was from his Encyclical
Populorum progressio: Development and Peace. This was written in 1967.
In these last few months, our young country has experienced multiple protests, marches and violence in response to several instances where racism has been the focal point. We have much to be thankful for. The United States certainly has its share of blessings and opportunities that many other countries can only dream of. However, that doesn’t mean that we don’t struggle with problems. Racism is one of these issues that is still present in our society. How is the Catholic Church responding to this particular situation?
What is the Diocesan Ad Hoc Committee Against Racism? In August 2017, the USCCB (The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops) announced the formation of a national Ad Hoc Committee Against Racism. Bishop Bradley wanted to begin that conversation on the local level, and appointed a diocesan Ad Hoc Committee Against Racism in Oct. 2017. The Ad Hoc Committee went on hiatus until
Open Wide Our Hearts: The Enduring Call to Love, a pastoral letter on racism, was published by the USCCB in November 2018. Committee members come from across the diocese and represent diverse racial and ethnic groups.
What is this committee’s purpose? Bishop Bradley as well as all the Bishops in our country are aware of the presence of the sin of racism in our country, and that it has deeply impacted our local communities, wherever we live. The main purpose of the Ad Hoc Committee is to raise awareness of the existence and affects of racism here in our diocese, and help our parishes reach out as an instrument of healing and help erase the division caused by the evils of racism.
What are the Ad Hoc Committee’s goals? The Ad Hoc Committee has spent time prayerfully reflecting on the USCCB pastoral letter, as well as statements from Bishop Bradley such as his recent Letter to the Faithful,
Seeking God’s Grace to Help Us Combat the Sin of Racism. Bishop Bradley’s letter detailed three steps: 1)prayer/works of piety; 2) dialogue and 3) active participation to build the Kingdom of God in our own Parishes and communities. This would include outreach through the Corporal and Spiritual Works of Mercy, including the work of such parish groups as St. Vincent DePaul Society, Council of Catholic Women and Knights of Columbus locally, as well as Catholic Charities Diocese of Kalamazoo and Catholic Relief Services internationally.
The Committee seeks to develop a plan to implement the vision of these documents here in the Diocese of Kalamazoo, identifying resources to assist parish leaders. Our response must be rooted in our faith, not in political ideology. The foundational principal is the dignity of each person created in the image and likeness of God.
My purpose in writing this letter is to let people know the Ad Hoc Committee exists. More information is to come in the next weeks and months. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact me at
frpaul@sttomskazoo.org. Thank you for your time, your prayers and energy for our communities and our diocese as we address together the sin of racism.
God Bless you all,
Fr. Paul Redmond
Chair, Diocesan Ad-Hoc Committee Against Racism