Registration open for annual New Evangelization convocation

The focus of this year’s keynote at the annual diocesan New Evangelization Convocation will be rooted in the family as a key component of the New Evangelization through the Theology of the Body, delivered by Damon and Melanie Owens of “Joytob.”
Joytob is a teaching ministry started by Damon Owens focusing on emphasizing the innate beauty in humanity being formed in the image and likeness of God, as male and female. He delivers talks around the country focusing on encouraging and educating on the joy of the family through theology, Scripture, philosophy, biology and psychology.
“Firmly rooted both in the culture and in the Catholic faith, joytob not only bridges the cultural divide, but promotes authentic dialogue grounded by the Gospel values of mercy, compassion, goodness, beauty, and truth. Jesus Christ continues to invite his people to receive the fullness of God’s love and joy, and His Church continually renews her mission to be the place of that encounter today,” states the ministry’s website.
Owens is an international speaker and evangelist with more than 20 years of experience. He served as the first executive director of the Theology of the Body Institute in Philadelphia and Chairman of the 2016 International Theology of the Body Congress. He is a certified speaker for the Theology of the Body Institute, National Trainer for Ascension Press, presented at the 2015 World Meeting of Families and served as a panelist and speaker at the USCCB’s Convocation of Catholic Leaders held in Orlando this July. He and his wife Melanie reside near Philadelphia with their eight children.
The New Evangelization Convocation is open to everyone and will be held October 13-14 at Hackett Catholic Prep beginning with Opening Mass at 8:30 a.m. Friday and ending with Closing Mass at 3 p.m. Saturday. Both Masses will be celebrated by Bishop Bradley.
http://diokzoonec2017.eventbrite.com/