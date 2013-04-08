Reflections from Rome Day 6

by Bishop Paul J. Bradley

Day 6: Solemnity of the Feast of the Annunciation



'"Ave Maria, gratia plena, Dominus tecum...." On this April 8, 2013, we get to celebrate the transferred Solemnity of the Feast of the Annunciation when the Angel Gabriel said those words to our dear Blessed Mother for the first time: "Hail Mary, full of grace, The Lord is with you."



Since I am staying here at the Casa Santa Maria (the House of Mary), it was very appropriate that Fr. Ted, Mike Emmons and I had the joy of celebrating Mass on this great Feast here at the "Casa" in the Chapel dedicated to Our Lady of Humility early this morning. Since this is the week when the universities return to regular classes following the Easter break, both Fr. Ted and Deacon Tom's classes resumed today. Mike Emmons accompanied me to the Vatican following Mass for a pastoral visit to the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, followed by a visit to the North American College above the Vatican for a meeting with the Rector, Msgr. Checchio, and an opportunity for an official pre-ordination visit with Deacon Tom following lunch.



Later this afternoon, Msgr. Osborn, Mike and I made a visit to another one of the four major basilicas here in Rome, St. Mary Major Basilica. The other major Basilicas are: St. John Lateran, St. Paul Outside the Walls, and of course, St. Peter Basilica. St. Mary Major Basilica is one of the oldest churches in Christendom, dating back to the third century. It is the burial place of St. Matthias, one of the Twelve, as well as the burial place for St. Jerome. It is one of my most favorite places to visit for prayer and to celebrate the Sacrament of Penance while in Rome---always an atmosphere of prayer and devotion in that holy place.



The evening concluded with a wonderful dinner with the whole Kalamazoo contingent: Mike Emmons, Deacon Tom, Father Ted, Msgr. Osborn, and myself, and we toasted all the priests, religious and lay faithful of our great Diocese of Kalamazoo.



Blessings to all. + Bishop Bradley

