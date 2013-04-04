Reflections from Rome Day 2

by Bishop Paul J. Bradley

DAY TWO: April 4, 2013:



Greetings from beautiful Rome on the second day of my pilgrimage. After a great night's sleep, I awoke to another beautiful day.



The weather here in Rome is quite spring-like: blue skies, light breeze and temps in the low 60's; perfect for all the walking that one does while in this city that is ancient and yet new. Mike Emmons, our Diocesan Chancellor and my traveling companion on this journey, and i joined Father Ted for a nice breakfast here at the Casa Santa Maria, and then headed out for what has turned out to be a very full and wonderful day. We first stopped at the Basilica of Sts. Philip and James, two of the apostles whose bodies are buried in that beautiful church. As a Successor to the Apostles, I was thrilled to pray at both their tombs, including the intentions of all the Faithful of the Diocese of Kalamazoo. Our next visit was to the Church simply known as "the Jesu", that is, the Church of Jesus, which is the main church in Rome and home for many members of the Jesuit community. The bodies of St. Ignatius of Loyola (the founder of the Jesuits) and St. Francis Xavier ( one of the greatest Jesuit missionaries to live) are both buried there, and once again I was so grateful to be able to pray at their tombs----especially in light of the fact that our new Holy Father, Pope Francis, is a member of the Jesuit religious community. We then went to St. Peter Basilica and met up with Deacon Tom McNally, as well as two friends from Pittsburgh, Deacon Rick Cessar and his wife Sandra. We were privileged to celebrate a late morning Mass at one of the Altars (the altar of St. Columban) in the "Confessio", the floor below the main floor of the Basilica, where many of the former Popes are buried and near to the Bones of St. Peter himself. It was a grace-filled experience. I offered that Mass for the intentions of all the priests, religious and lay faithful of the Diocese of Kalamazoo.



Following the Mass, I visited the Generalate of the Jesuits to look into a diocesan matter. After a delicious "pronzo" (lunch----some very nice pasta) and a bit of "reposo" (rest), I was finally able to meet up with Msgr. Osborn. We had a great visit, and all of us were able to share a delicious dinner, and guess what we had: pasta!



So, as you can see, Day 2 was a full and wonderful day. Be assured of my continued prayerful remembrance of all of you, our dear Family of Faith in the Diocese of Kalamazoo and all my family and friends.