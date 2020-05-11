Reason for Hope - Virtual Conference 2020

After a month of lockdown, sickness, and loss, it’s easy to despair and believe that nothing will ever be “normal” again. It’s easy to be afraid. It’s easy to lose hope....
But, we are encouraged in 1 Peter 3: “Do not be afraid or terrified with fear of them, but sanctify Christ as Lord in your hearts. Always be ready to give an explanation to anyone who asks you for a reason for your hope.”
We are taking a stand for the truth that no matter the storms we are facing, we ALWAYS have a reason for hope in the person of Jesus Christ. Whether it is paying off student loan debt or facing a global pandemic, no hardship is greater than our God.
When faced with current events, we feel it’s more vital than ever for young adults to stand up and give a Reason for Hope.
Register online here