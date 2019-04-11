Principles of Managing Finances as a Couple

LOCATION: St. Augustine Rectory Meeting Room
DATE: Saturday, April 27, 2019
TIME: 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Open to all engaged and married couples.
Presentation of principles to help couples live together in harmony as good stewards of the gifts God has entrusted to them.
Couples will have a chance to learn principles of stewardship, communication, budgeting, insurance/benefits and more.
Light breakfast and refreshments will be provided
For additional details contact Socorro Truchan or Fr. Andrew
struchan@diokzoo.org | frandrew.stjoekal@gmail.com
Register online here