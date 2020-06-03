Pray the Stations of the Cross - this Friday June 5th

Dear Diocese of Kalamazoo Family and Friends,
We invite you to pray with us this Friday...via Facebook “live”
"People in our day suffer unjustly simply because of the color of their skin or their national origin. Let us acknowledge the sin of racism and work to combat it in our social structures, our institutions, and our hearts."
The Board of the National Association of Catholic Family Life Ministers will be praying the Stations of the Cross "live" (on Friday, June 5th at 3pm...) composed by the USCCB in response to racism with reflections from the pastoral letter "Open Wide Our Hearts: The Enduring Call to Love." We invite you to pray with us as we unite as one family before the wounded Christ seeking healing and peace.
Mrs. Socorro Truchan Associate Director - Secretariat for Parish Life and Lay Leadership - Domestic Church
215 N. Westnedge Ave., Kalamazoo, MI 49007
Direct (269) 903-0199
Diocese of Kalamazoo NACFLM Board of Directors and Region VI