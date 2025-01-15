Pray for the Legal Protection of the Unborn / Oremos por la protección legal de los no nacidos

The over 60 million abortions since the 1973 decisions of Roe v. Wade and Doe v. Bolton reflect with heartbreaking magnitude what Pope Francis means by a “throwaway culture.” However, we have great trust in God’s providence. We are reminded time and again in Scripture to seek the Lord’s help, and as people of faith, we believe that our prayers are heard.
In all the Dioceses of the United States of America, January 22nd shall be observed as a particular day of prayer for the full restoration of the legal guarantee of the right to life and of penance for violations to the dignity of the human person committed through acts.
I pray you and your family are blessed and safe, no matter where you are. As we commemorate the National Day of Prayer for the protection of the unborn on January 22nd, let us uplift one another as “prayer partners” on this journey of healing and hope, especially for the families facing the challenges of fires and harsh weather across our nation.
In the words of Pope St. John Paul II (Evangelium vitae): “A great prayer for life is urgently needed, a prayer which will rise up throughout the world. Through special initiatives and in daily prayer, may an impassioned plea rise to God, the Creator and lover of life, from every Christian community, from every group and association, from every family, and from the heart of every believer. in Christ through Mary, Socorro