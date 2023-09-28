Pope Francis appoints Bishop Bradley Apostolic Administrator for the Diocese of Steubenville

Pope Francis appoints Bishop Emeritus Paul J. Bradley as Apostolic Administrator for the Diocese of Steubenville September 28, 2023 (KALAMAZOO, MICH.): Pope Francis has appointed Bishop Emeritus Paul J. Bradley as Apostolic Administrator for the Diocese of Steubenville (Ohio). Additionally, the Holy Father has named Bishop Jeffrey M. Monforton, Diocese of Steubenville, as an auxiliary bishop for the Archdiocese of Detroit. The appointments were announced today by the Holy See in Rome. Bishop Bradley was most recently the fourth bishop of the Diocese of Kalamazoo until his recent retirement which was announced by the Holy See on May 23, 2023. He was succeeded by Bishop Edward M. Lohse who was ordained and installed as the fifth Bishop for the Diocese of Kalamazoo on July 25, 2023. “I am happy to accept our Holy Father’s request to serve the Church in this way as Apostolic Administrator,” said Bishop Bradley. “I am mindful of the challenges ahead and, with the grace of the Holy Spirit, I look forward to shepherding the faithful people in the Diocese of Steubenville, listening to their concerns, and, together, strengthening the mission of the Church in southeastern Ohio.” Bishop Bradley served as bishop for the Diocese of Kalamazoo for 14 years (2009-2023) and prior to that he was ordained an Auxiliary Bishop for the Diocese of Pittsburgh (2004-2009). He was ordained a priest in the Diocese of Pittsburgh on May 1, 1971 by Bishop Vincent M. Leonard. He is a graduate of St. Meinrad Seminary, St. Meinrad, Ind., and earned a Master’s in Social Work (MSW) from the University of Pittsburgh. During his fourteen years as shepherd of the Diocese of Kalamazoo, Bishop Bradley guided a number of initiatives including the implementation of the 2016 Diocesan Pastoral Plan which created 28 Parish Collaboratives from the existing 59 parishes and missions. He also convened the 2019 Eucharistic Congress where close to 1,000 Catholics participated. During his episcopal ministry Bishop Bradley has ordained 20 men to the priesthood and 23 men as permanent deacons. He has authored and published eight pastoral letters. “On behalf of the Diocese of Kalamazoo, we offer our heartfelt best wishes and prayers for Bishop Bradley as he begins this important pastoral assignment,” said Bishop Edward M. Lohse, Diocese of Kalamazoo. “We offer our prayers as well for the faithful of the Diocese of Steubenville as they receive their new Shepherd and also for Bishop Jeffrey Monforton in his return to the Archdiocese of Detroit.” Bishop Bradley’s appointment is effective immediately. The Diocese of Steubenville is located in Southeastern Ohio and consists of 13 counties, home to 50 parishes and two missions. The diocese also has two Catholic high schools, one junior high school and eight elementary schools. For additional information visit www.diokzoo.org; www.aod.org; and www.diosteub.org. -30-