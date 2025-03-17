Pastoral and Diocesan Administrative Appointments
KALAMAZOO, MI (January 30, 2025): Bishop Edward M. Lohse has made the following pastoral and diocesan administrative appointments:
Reverend James Richardson, Pastor, St. Philip Parish, Battle Creek, has been granted a
sabbatical for personal and spiritual renewal effective January 20, 2025 through April 21, 2025.
Reverend Patrick Murphy has been appointed Administrator Pro Tempore, St. Philip Parish, Battle Creek, through April 21, 2025.
(effective as of November 1, 2024 through January 1, 2028)
Deacon Carlos M. Alfaro has been appointed to assist diaconal ministry at Immaculate Conception Parish, Hartford and to assist with other parishes in the collaborative as needed.
Deacon Jose Alfaro, Jr., has been appointed to assist with diaconal ministry at San Felipe de Jesus Parish, Fennville, and to assist with other parishes in the collaborative as needed.
Deacon Andrew F. Boyd has been appointed to assist diaconal ministry at Holy Angels Parish, Sturgis, and to assist with other parishes in the collaborative as needed.
Deacon Matthew S. Derby has been appointed to assist with diaconal ministry at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, Bridgman.
Deacon Philip J. Green has been appointed to assist diaconal ministry at St. Rose of Lima Parish, Hastings and to assist with other parishes in the collaborative as needed.
Deacon Charles Kincaid has been appointed to assist with diaconal ministry at St Philip Parish, Battle Creek and to assist with other parishes in the collaborative as needed. Deacon Kincaid has also been appointed Director of the Diocesan Mission Office, formerly known as Director of Missionary Appeals.
Deacon Doran C. Lefaive has been appointed to assist with diaconal ministry at St. Catherine of Siena Parish, Portage.
Deacon Jeronimo Mendez-Gutierrez, has been appointed to assist with diaconal ministry at St. Basil Parish, South Haven, and to assist with other parishes in the collaborative as needed.
Deacon Thomas M. O’Connor has been appointed to assist diaconal ministry at Sacred Heart Parish in Allegan (Watson) and to assist with other parishes in the collaborative as needed.
Deacon Ricardo Cardiel Pedraza has been appointed to assist with diaconal ministry at Holy Angels Parish, Sturgis, and to assist with other parishes in the collaborative as needed.
Deacon Jason W. Schmidt has been appointed to assist with diaconal ministry at St. Joseph Parish, St. Joseph and to assist with other parishes in the collaborative as needed.
Deacon Brian G. Willshire has been appointed to assist with diaconal ministry at Blessed Sacrament Parish, Allegan and to assist with other parishes in the collaborative as needed.
Deacon Anthony B. Wojcik has been appointed to assist with diaconal ministry at St. Joseph Parish, Battle Creek, and to assist with other parishes in the collaborative as needed.
Deacon Kurt Lucas has been appointed as the Associate Superintendent for Catholic Identity and Education Services with the Office of Schools, under the direction of Dr. Jillian Kellough,
Superintendent, effective February 10, 2025. Currently Deacon Lucas works as an educator at Hackett Catholic Prep (25 years) and St. Monica School (8 years). His assignment as deacon at St. Monica Parish remains unchanged. Previously Deacon Kurt worked at the Diocese of
Kalamazoo for 15 years: First, as an Associate Director, Office of Evangelization, Catechesis, and Initiation (July 2001 to March 2012) where he led the Discipleship Formation Program among other initiatives; and then, as Executive Director, Secretariat for Parish Life and Lay Leadership (March 2012 to August 2016). During this time, he served on accreditation site
teams and helped write the accreditation model that the Office of Schools used for many years.
Rachel Ogrin has been appointed HR Consultant, to provide Human Resources support for the Diocese of Kalamazoo. She will advise on areas such as organizational culture, structure and
job descriptions, recruiting and hiring, employment processes and policies, staff performance, and employee issues. Rachel has 30 years of HR experience including more than 20 years at Stryker Corporation and two years at St. Catherine of Siena. For the past six years Rachel has been owner of Renier Resources, LLC providing HR consulting services for Kalamazoo area non- profits and other small businesses including partnering with the Diocese of Kalamazoo’s HR
department in recent years to provide additional support to parishes.