National Shrine sets up fund for Notre Dame rebuilding

The Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, in solidarity with the Cathedral of Notre Dame in Paris, is welcoming donations through a special online collection in the wake of the devastating fire on April 15, 2019.
The National Shrine, also called America’s Catholic Church, is facilitating donations and prayer intentions to support Notre Dame and those affected by this tragedy.
The devotion of the faithful has made the Cathedral of Notre Dame a welcoming place of worship and pilgrimage for more than eight centuries, and the Cathedral will now rely on the generosity of the world to rebuild this sacred place of worship.
The Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception encourages those whose lives have been touched by this iconic Cathedral to support the effort to resurrect and rebuild this church which has touched the hearts and souls of the world.
The proceeds of every donation will be used to support the Cathedral of Notre Dame and those affected by this tragedy.
Donations in the form of a check may be sent to:
Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, Attn: Monsignor Walter Rossi, Rector, 400 Michigan Avenue, NE, Washington, D.C. 20017. Checks should be made payable to "Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception"; indicate "Cathedral of Notre Dame Fund" in the memo portion of the check.