National NFP Awareness Week - JULY 19 - JULY 25, 2020

Live the truth and beauty of God's plan for married love!
Natural Family Planning
It's about love. It's about life. It's about freedom. It's about gift.
"Celebrate and reverence God's vision of human sexuality."
Natural Family Planning Awareness Week is a national educational campaign. The Natural Family Planning Program of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops develops a poster each year with basic supportive materials. In the Diocese of Kalamazoo, we offer a variety of educational formats to focus attention on Natural Family Planning methods and Church teachings which support their use in marriage. Please visit the NFP website here for information on instruction and resources.
The dates of Natural Family Planning Awareness Week highlight the anniversary of the papal encyclical Humanae Vitae (July 25) which articulates Catholic beliefs about human sexuality, conjugal love and responsible parenthood. The dates also mark the feast of Saints Joachim and Anne (July 26), the parents of the Blessed Mother. For help with more resources and materials and the USCCB, contact nfp@usccb.org.