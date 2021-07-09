National NFP Awareness Week is July 25 – 31, 2021

Natural Family Planning (NFP) is a general title for ethical, natural, safe, and effective methods for both achieving and avoiding pregnancy in marriage. NFP methods teach couples how to observe and interpret the wife’s signs of fertility and infertility. In the words of the Catechism of the Catholic Church, NFP methods “respect the bodies of the spouses, encourage tenderness between them and favor the education of an authentic freedom.” (CCC, no. 2370)
The dates of Natural Family Planning Awareness Week are July 25–31, 2021. These dates highlight the anniversary of the papal encyclical Humanae vitae (July 25) which articulates Catholic beliefs about human sexuality, marriage, conjugal love, and responsible parenthood.
The Diocese of Kalamazoo joins with the U.S. bishops in highlighting the benefits of NFP as ethical methods to help married couples live God’s design for their marriages. Want to learn more about the methods of NFP offered in our diocese? See, NFP Diocesan resources or visit the NFP section of the USCCB website at: usccb.org/nfp.
Please join the diocesan NFP team to spread the word about God’s design for married love and the gift of life as well as the methods of NFP! Contact us to get involved. phone: 269-349-8714 and/or email struchan@diokzoo.org