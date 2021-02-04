National Marriage Week and World Marriage Sunday is February 7 - 14

The upcoming observances of National Marriage Week (Feb. 7-14) and World Marriage Day (Sunday, Feb. 14) are an opportunity to focus on building a culture of life and love that begins with supporting and promoting marriage and the family. The USCCB theme for 2021 is "To Have, To Hold, To Honor."
While it may not be possible to hold in-person marriage gatherings this February, there are still lots of ways you can celebrate and support marriages in your community. The offices of the Domestic Church and Hispanic Ministry in the Parish Life & Lay leadership Secretariat will be offering a virtual retreat for couples on Saturday, February 13th in Spanish. Couples may register online here. Contact Socorro for details struchan@diokzoo.org or Veronica at vrodriguez@diokzoo.org