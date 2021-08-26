Msgr. Eugene Sears passes into Eternal Life

Msgr. Eugene Sears enters Eternal Life Priest served throughout Catholic community in Southwest Michigan KALAMAZOO, Mich. (August 26, 2021) – Monsignor Eugene Sears, 89, entered into eternal life on August 24, 2021. He had been challenged with declining health in recent years.
Msgr. Sears was born February 8, 1932 in Flint, Mich. to Art and Ida (Rhoades) Sears. He graduated from St. Joseph High School in Grand Rapids before attending Mount St. Mary’s Seminary and School of Theology in Cincinnati and St. John Provincial Seminary in Plymouth, Mich. He also earned his Master’s degree in Psychology from Michigan State University. He was ordained to the Priesthood June 7, 1958 by Most Rev. Joseph H. Albers, for the Diocese of Lansing.
Msgr. Sears served in a number of roles for the Diocese of Lansing and later the Diocese of Kalamazoo throughout his 63 years of priestly service. In addition to serving at several parishes as Administrator and Pastor, he also served the Diocese of Kalamazoo as Director of Vocations, Permanent Diaconate, Propagation of the Faith, Campaign for Human Development, Catholic Relief Services, and a member of the Diocesan Pastoral Council.
Additionally, Msgr. Sears served as Administrator of the Diocese of Kalamazoo after the death of Bishop Alfred J. Markiewicz in January 1997 until the installation of Bishop James A. Murray in January 1998. He served as Pastor of St. Joseph Parish, St. Joseph for more than 20 years (1984-2004) before retiring and retaining Senior Priest status [see “priestly assignments’ for additional information.]
“Msgr. Sears was a true servant leader and good shepherd to the people throughout our Diocese and particularly beloved by our St. Joseph Parish community where he was Pastor for more than 20 years,” said Bishop Paul J. Bradley. “Our entire Diocese, and all our priests, are grateful to God for the valuable contributions, and Christ-like pastoral care, Msgr. Sears provided throughout his priestly ministry. May God grant him the Heavenly rewards of his labors here in the Vineyard of the Lord.”
Reception of the Body will take place at St. Joseph Church in St. Joseph, on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at 1 p.m. Visitation will follow until the Vigil service, which will commence at 7 p.m. Rev. Arul Lazar will preside at the Vigil service. Visitation will continue on Thursday, September 2, 2021 from 8:30 a.m.-10:45 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Parish in St. Joseph. Bishop Paul J. Bradley will be the Celebrant and Rev. Jim Morris will be the homilist. A private burial will take place later in the day.
Msgr. Eugene Sears Priestly Assignments:
Priestly Assignments: Diocese of Lansing 1958-1964 Assistant Pastor Resurrection Parish, Lansing 1964-1967 Counselor Gabriel High School, Lansing 1964-1965 Secretary to Bishop Albers Diocese of Lansing 1967-1968 Administrator St. Mary Parish, Kalamazoo 1968 St. Therese Parish, Lansing 1968-1969 Christo Rey & Boys Training School, Lansing 1969-1971 Pastor St. Bernard Parish, Benton Harbor
Priestly Assignments: Diocese of Kalamazoo 1971-1974 Pastor St. Bernard Parish, Benton Harbor 1974-1979 Chancellor Diocese of Kalamazoo 1974-1975 Administrator St. Ambrose Parish, Parchment 1977 Administrator St. Rose of Lima Parish, Hastings 1980-1984 Pastor St. Joseph Parish, Kalamazoo 1984-2004 Pastor St. Joseph Parish, St. Joseph 2004 Senior Priest Status
Special Assignment: Diocesan Administrator, Diocese of Kalamazoo 1997-1998 Administrator Diocese of Kalamazoo