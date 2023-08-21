Maui Wildfire Crisis - how to give

We have all witnessed the devastation of the wildfires that have destroyed and ravaged Maui resulting in the tragic loss of life and displacing many people. We have received information from Bishop Larry Silva, Diocese of Honolulu, on how we can best assist our sisters and brothers in Hawaii.
First we must pray for all those impacted. We ask that you include special prayer intentions for the people of Maui in your daily and Sunday Masses.
As a community of faith, we are called to come together and provide unwavering support to those who are suffering. It is in times like these that our collective love, faith, and compassion can make a tremendous difference.
Those who are able to assist financially are asked to donate directly to the Hawaii Catholic Community Foundation (HCCF) which was established in 2008 as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation to support the parish and school communities in Hawaii. The Faithful can make a tax-deductible contribution by visiting the following link: https://tinyurl.com/MauiCatholic.
In the words of Bishop Silva: “Every donation, no matter the amount, will play a crucial role in helping to rebuild lives and restore hope.”