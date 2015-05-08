Michigan Celebrates Marriage provides a positive understanding of why marriage between one man & one woman is important for families, communities & children.

During this year, MCC (Michigan Catholic Conference) and all of Michigan, is celebrating marriages! Please check out the many resources that are available to you, for strengthening marriages in parishes and communities across Michigan.



“For husbands and wives, marriage is a reassurance that the couple will always be there for one another, no matter what happens. Throughout all of the changes that have come their way, Socorro and Tony have grown closer together and have found strength through their marriage." To learn more about the importance of marriage, visit http://www.michigancelebratesmarriage.com

