MARRIAGE FORMATION WEEKENDS 2024

A marriage formation weekend for engaged couples. The Joy-Filled Marriage process is a comprehensive marriage preparation program rooted in virtues as well as the Theology of the Body. The program incorporates rich Catholic theology with sound psychology.
This weekend also provides time for couples to dialogue and enter into a deeper understanding of the Sacrament of Marriage. The schedule for each weekend is typically as follows: Saturday = 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM, and Sunday = 9:00 AM to 3:30 PM. To register, fill out the online form here or email Socorro for more information.
JFM Weekends in 2024
- January 20-21
- March 23-24
- May 25-26
- June 22-23 (SPANISH)
- September 21-22