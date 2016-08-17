Marriage Enrichment Series

by Socorro Truchan

DATE: Wednesdays, September 28 to December 2016

TIME: 7:00 - 9:00 PM

LOCATION: St. Monica Catholic Church Community Building



A group of married couples from parishes from around the Diocese of Kalamazoo have begun meeting for two hours each Wednesday, in order to enrich/heal/celebrate their vocation. This new marriage curriculum series – Discovering Our Deepest Desire, is intended to support couples in renewing their understanding of what it means to have a Sacramental Marriage. The curriculum is being presented by a team of three couples who are trained instructors at St. Monica Parish. This opportunity is intended to bring new ways of strengthening families at their core – marriage. St. Pope John Paul II stated, "The world passes by way of the family." Classes began September 28, 2016. If you'd like to learn more about this, and how to start in your parish, please contact Socorro Truchan at 269-903-0199 or via email at struchan@diokzoo.org

Learn more about Discovering Our Deepest Desire here: http://ourdeepestdesire.com/