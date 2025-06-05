Making time for your spouse and for God

Couples often don't fall out of love first, but rather get so busy and lack time for each other that they fall out of knowing their spouse. This lack of knowing often leads to deeper divides in the emotional connection that couples have.
It is important to know your spouse more deeply by understanding their personality differences, their love language, as well as how men and women deal differently with stress. This same divide happens in our relationship with God if we are not spending time getting to know Him through the Mass, through adoration, through Scripture, and through prayer.
The goal of the first session is to encourage couples to get back to making and taking time for each other and for God daily to keep connecting and building healthy patterns. Learn more about the enrichment series HERE