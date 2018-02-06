Local Catholics witness at pro-life events

by Sarah DeMott

For 45 years March for Life in Washington D.C. has been the signature event for the cause noted as the largest pro-life peaceful protest. This year, Catholics from across the Diocese participated in national and local events to pray for an end to abortion.

Several groups from the Diocese braved the bitter cold in the Windy City and joined with an estimated 6,000 people for the March for Life Chicago, held January 14th.

Hundreds of thousands of peaceful protestors from around the country traveled to Washington, D.C. for the National March for Life, including groups from Hackett Catholic Prep, Lake Michigan Catholic High School and several parishes in the Diocese.



On January 18 the Mass of the National Prayer Vigil for Life was held at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, DC. Rev. James Adams, Parochial Vicar at St. Monica Parish and Chaplain/Spiritual Moderator for Hackett Catholic Prep; Rev. Thomas McNally, Vice Rector at St. Augustine Cathedral; and Rev. Harold Potter, Parochial Vicar at St. Joseph Parish, St. Joseph concelebrated the Mass.



More than a hundred people from around the Diocese joined Bishop Bradley for a Prayer for Life on January 21 in Bronson Park. Pastors and church leaders from several local churches also joined this ecumenical prayer for an end to abortion. Participants donated diapers and baby wipes as donations to Caring Network and Alternatives of Kalamazoo. Catholic Charities also held an Ecumenical Prayer for Life Hour on Jan. 22, led by Deacon Louis Zemlick.



In addition to the March, January honors all human life on January 22 with the National Sanctity of Human Life Day. Masses are held around the country. Bishop Bradley celebrated Mass at St. Augustine Cathedral and asked all parishes hroughout the Diocese to hold Mass as well with special dedication to praying for

an end to abortion and a renewed focus on the innate value of all human life, from conception until natural death. This year a plenary indulgence was also obtainable if all conditions were met and a Mass for Life was attended.

*Photo by John Grap