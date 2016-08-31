Local artist Bob Rowe reflects on his friendship with  Mother Teresa

For local music artist and St. Philip Catholic High School alumnus, Bob Rowe, the canonization of Blessed Mother Teresa on September 4th will hold special meaning. It was more than thirty years ago that he first wrote to Mother Teresa and remained in contact with her until her death in 1997.Since that time the letters have earned the interest of the Vatican and written accounts of his friendship with the beloved soon-to-be-saint have been published in USA Today and Catholic Digest.When asked what inspired him to contact Mother Teresa, Rowe said it was his desire to do something meaningful. “It was sometime in the late 1980’s when I was very dissatisfied with the life of a ‘night club’ performer and was searching for a way to use my musical gifts to also minister to God’s people,” remembers Rowe who is the founder of Renaissance Enterprises, a non-profit organization that provides free music and arts programs in nursing homes, senior apartment dwellings and other institutions where there is little or no access to the arts through any other means.“I saw the documentary about Mother Teresa and was so moved by it that I wrote my first letter to her. I never expected to hear anything back and lo and behold, an envelope came from Kolkata a month or so later and it was a personal response from Mother Teresa. This was to become the first of numerous exchanges back and forth of letters, notes and pictures. She truly was touched by the work we try to do for God’s forgotten elderly and her messages were very personal.”Pope Francis officially approved Blessed Mother Teresa for sainthood on Dec. 17, 2015, recognizing the miraculous healing through her intercession of a Brazilian man with multiple brain abscesses.Mother Teresa was conferred the title Blessed in Rome, Italy, on October 19, 2003, after Pope St. John Paul II recognized the miraculous healing of an Indian woman with a tumor in her abdomen. Born Agnes Gonxha Bojaxhiu of Albanian parents on August 26, 1910, in Skopje, in what is Macedonia today, Mother Teresa died in Kolkata, formerly Calcutta, on September 5, 1997. Affectionately known as the “saint of the gutter” for her unconditional love for the poor, abandoned and the marginalized, she earned several international honors, including the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979. By the time of her death, Mother Teresa’s religious order had grown from a single convent in 1950 to a global congregation with hundreds of houses on six continents. She also founded an organization of laypeople who contributed to her work through prayer.And while she earned many awards, there were many given in her name as well. Rowe received the Mother Teresa award in 2006 bestowed by the Saint Bernadette Institute of Sacred Art in Albuquerque, New Mexico..“I received a statuette of Mother Teresa’s image made in bronze and marble by the same company that makes the academy award statues in Hollywood,” explains Rowe. “And I also received a printed folder with Mother’s image on it and the quote ‘This award is presented to Bob Rowe as an American Friend to the elderly especially in the field of music!’”Rowe says he’ll spend September 4th in prayerful reflection. “To me, Mother Teresa was always a saint because she truly lived the message she taught us all. She answered each and every letter I wrote her as she did for others and her entire life was lived in selfless love of God and others.EWTN will broadcast the Canonization Mass with rebroadcasts throughout the week.Visit www.ewtn.com for programming information.