Liturgical Guidelines in light of Coronavirus

In light of the continued progression of the Corona Virus, and out of an abundance of caution, I would like to direct all priests/deacons to implement the following steps, beginning immediately:
1. Direct that the Sign of Peace should be a non-touching gesture;
2. Suspend the distribution of the Precious Blood during Sunday and weekday Masses to the Faithful;
3. Encourage people to receive the Sacred Host in the hand rather than on the tongue, though that must still remain the Communicant’s option;
4. Ensure that all holy water fonts are emptied and cleaned after each Mass if possible, and then replenished and blessed.
5. Add a special Prayer of the Faithful at each Mass in regard to this public health crisis.
Of course we should also remind our people that if they feel sick, they are not obliged to come to Mass. In the midst of all this, we must encourage our people to remain calm, make every effort to celebrate our Masses and the Sacraments with devotion, while also taking the proper precautions.
We will continue to monitor the situation, and advise of any further steps that we might need to take as they develop.