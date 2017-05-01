Kalamazoo United invites ministry leaders to event planning kick-off

May 1, 2017
Kalamazoo United, Catholic and Protestants are coming together to mark the 500th anniversary of the Reformation, started out as a nagging thought with Jeff Wenke, pastor of The Bridge Church, Portage. Now after months of meetings and plans a core committee is hoping to expand awareness by inviting key ministry leaders to a kick-off prayer event on May 8th at 6 p.m. at Pastor Wenke’s Church.
The event aims to increase awareness for Kalamazoo United’s community event scheduled for Sunday, October 29th at 4 p.m. at Wings Stadium in Kalamazoo.
“We believe God is stirring a new level of unity in our city,” wrote Pastor Wenke in his letter to ministry leaders. During the kick-off event, clergy and ministry leaders will come together with Bishop Bradley and Pastor Wenke for prayer and to learn more about the vision and strategy for Kalamazoo United.
Current plans are underway for additional prayer gatherings scheduled for Tuesday, June 6th at Greater Faith Church; Tuesday, August 8th, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Kalamazoo and September 12th at a location to be determined.
A rally event will be held at St. Augustine Cathedral on September 24th at 4 p.m. Planning for the 2017 event began in late September as Bishop Bradley hosted a series of informal gatherings of local ministers at the Diocesan Pastoral Center in downtown Kalamazoo [The Good News, November 2016].
“I have been encouraged by the enthusiasm and dialogue from our Protestant brothers and sisters for this effort toward a show of our unity,” said Bishop Bradley.
For more information visit:
www.kalamazooisunited.com