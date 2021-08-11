Joy Filled Marriage Weekends in 2022

A marriage formation weekend for engaged couples. The
Joy-Filled Marriage process is a comprehensive marriage preparation program rooted in virtues as well as the
Theology of the Body. The program incorporates rich Catholic theology with sound psychology.
This weekend also provides time for couples to dialogue and enter into a deeper understanding of the Sacrament of Marriage.
JFM weekends in 2022:
JANUARY 15-16
MARCH 19-20 (SPANISH)
MAY 14-15
SEPTEMBER 10-11
To register, fill out the online form
here or email Struchan@diokzoo.org for more information.