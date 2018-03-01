Instituto San Agustin develops Spanish-speaking lay leaders

by Nichole L.V. Mullis

Although the Catholic faith is universal, faith formation works best in one's native language.



The Diocese of Kalamazoo's large population of Hispanic and Latino Catholics account for 47 percent of the diocesan church. These Catholics asked for formal faith formation in their maternal language so they could better serve their parishes.



The Diocese of Kalamazoo Office of Multicultural and Hispanic Ministry, under the leadership of Dr. Fanny Tabares, created the Instituto San Agustin (ISAK), an intensive, three-year Hispanic Pastoral Leadership Formation Program.



"It came from the people asking the bishop and the bishop supporting it," Veronica Rodriguez, Associate Director of Parish Life and Lay Leadership, said. "No other programs have had this response."



The ISAK enrolled their first class in Fall of 2011 with a grant from Catholic Extension. Upon graduation, 80 Hispanic and Latino laity returned as decision-makers and Christ-bearers to their home parishes.



Cecilia Krajewski of St. Joseph Parish, Battle Creek, was one of the first ISAK graduates.



"The Spanish-speaking priests who came [to our parish] only stayed two years, which didn't give much time to establish or follow up with programs," Krajewski said. "Having [lay] leaders would make sure working programs would remain from priest to priest."



Although Krajewski entered to help her fellow parishioners, the rigorous training helped her personal faith life.



"It deepened my prayer life, my understanding of our beautiful Catholic faith, and the beauty of why we believe and do what we believe and do," Krajewski said.



In 2014, an anonymous donor funded a second ISAK class, which resulted in another 92 lay leaders. That same donor has funded a third ISAK class, which began last fall and already has 140 students.



"I have already been helping out in my parish, but I recognized I needed more knowledge about my Catholic Church to better help my community in God," current ISAK student Xochitl Flores of San Felipe de Jesus Parish, Fennville, said.



Students meet monthly from September through May and attend a two-day summer retreat. Childcare is available. Parish mentors, often ISAK graduates themselves, help students between classes.



"Their commitment to the group they are mentoring and their support of the program is immeasurable," Rodriguez said.



Each student creates a plan of action, detailing how they will use their education in their parish. The plan is presented to and approved by their pastor and ISAK leadership.



"The main objective of ISAK is to form lay leaders who can better serve their parish communities," ISAK coordinator Dr. Angelica Valdes said. "It is the role of the parish to utilize their formation."



Creating a plan of action was empowering for Krajewski.



"The purpose was to encourage us and get us accustomed to stand up and volunteer in our parish," Krajewski said. "Once we did, it would be easier to take the next step - to take charge or be put in charge."



ISAK graduates have become catechists, lectors and lay ministers. They have helped develop Spanish-speaking preparation classes for marriage and baptism, as well as outreach programs for the homebound and migrants.



Although intended for the ten parishes with large Hispanic/Latino populations in the Diocese of Kalamazoo, the Institute has accepted students from the Diocese of Lansing and the Diocese of Grand Rapids.



“[Our donors] asked us to open [the ISAK] to other dioceses that want formation but have nothing similar for Spanish-speaking people,” Rodriguez said.



“This program will open doors for many people who want to help in our churches

but don’t have the skills or education to do it,” Flores said.

















