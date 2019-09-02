In Memoriam: Rev. David Otto

Rev. David Otto, 69, passed away on August 27 after suffering a major stroke. Fr. Otto was born in Minneapolis, Minn., on March 1, 1950, son of Frances (Fruth) and F.J. Otto. He was a graduate of both Sacred Heart Seminary, Detroit and St. John Provincial Seminary, Plymouth, Mich. He was ordained to the Priesthood on June 17, 1977 for the Diocese of Kalamazoo. Fr. Otto served in a number of parishes in the Diocese of Kalamazoo. His last assignment before retirement was as Pastor, St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception, Niles (2006-2014). He retired in 2014. [see “priestly assignments’ for additional information.][ “Father Otto has been an inspiration through his 42 years of dedication to the Church as a Priest of Jesus Christ and as he endured great suffering and health challenges throughout most of those years,” said Bishop Paul J. Bradley. Visitation and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Parish, Niles. Father Otto’s body will be received at 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 2. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. The rosary will be prayed at 7:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Sept. 3 by Bishop Bradley and concelebrated by priests of the Diocese at 11 a.m. at the Parish. Burial will follow the Mass. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Halbritter Wickens Funeral Services, Niles, Mich. (https://www.halbritterwickens.com/notices/RevDavid-Otto)