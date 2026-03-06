Immaculate Conception in Three Rivers closed this weekend due to storm damage

We offer our prayers of support for all those in Three Rivers and surrounding area impacted by this afternoon's tornado. We are grateful that all those at Immaculate Conception School of Three Rivers school and church were able to shelter in place and remain safe. Immaculate Conception Church sustained some damage from the storm and will be closed this weekend and not offering Mass. Contact surrounding parishes for Mass times (https://diokzoo.org/parishfinder) . We offer this prayer (courtesy of Catholic Charities USA):
God of hope and mercy, we lift up to you all victims of natural disasters and those responding with assistance and aid. Protect all who are in any form of danger; provide practical help to those in need; strengthen the weary, console the grieving, heal the suffering; and bless those engaged in disaster relief efforts with safety and courage. Help all people of good will respond with compassion and generous hearts. Amen.