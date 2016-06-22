Natural Family Planning Awareness Week – July 24 – July 30, 2016

by Socorro Truchan

“ Celebrate and reverence God’s vision of human sexuality.”

Natural Family Planning Awareness Week highlights the anniversary of the papal encyclical Humanae Vitae (July 25) which articulates Catholic beliefs about human sexuality, conjugal love and responsible parenthood. The dates also mark the feast of Saints Joachim and Anne (July 26), the parents of the Blessed Mother.

“Natural Family Planning. Love, Mercy, Life. Opening the Heart of Marriage” is the theme of this year’s Natural Family Planning Awareness Week, a national educational campaign of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) to celebrate God’s vision for marriage and promote the lifestyle methods of planning a family according to God’s natural plans (NFP, for short).

Natural family planning (NFP) is fertility awareness, which is simply knowledge of a couple's fertility. It is a means of reading the body's signs of fertility and infertility; applying this knowledge through the Sympto-Thermal Method (STM) is over 99% effective in postponing pregnancy.

Natural Family Planning (NFP) is an umbrella term for the safe, natural and effective methods of both achieving and avoiding pregnancy. NFP methods teach couples how to observe and interpret the woman’s signs of fertility and infertility. In the words of the Catechism of the Catholic Church, NFP methods “respect the bodies of the spouses, encourage tenderness between them and favor the education of an authentic freedom.” (CCC, no. 2370)

The Domestic Church/NFP Office of the Diocese of Kalamazoo joins with the U.S. bishops in highlighting the benefits of NFP.

Want to learn more about the methods of NFP offered in our diocese? Please visit http://www.diokzoo.org/natural-family-planning

Don’t have time to attend an in-person class? Learn NFP in the comfort of your home by contacting one of the NFP providers listed at: http://www.usccb.org/nfp/nfp-distance-learning.cfm

The Catholic Church invites all the faithful to embrace God’s plan for married love. Learn more about these beautiful teachings which support the use of NFP in marriage at: http://www.usccb.org/nfp/catholic-teaching.

Please join the diocesan NFP team to spread the word about God’s design for married love and the gift of life as well as the methods of NFP.