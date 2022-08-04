Have you ever considered becoming a FertilityCareTM Practitioner?

Find out about: application criteria, what makes a good FertilityCareTM Practitioner? Dates, times, location of the program that begins November 14, 2022 Logistics of completing the 13 month course, and more...
UPCOMING VIRTUAL INFORMATION SESSION FOR
NOVEMBER 2022 CLASS
Thursday, August 11 at 1pm CST / 2pm EST
Come and get all your questions answered and see if this is the right program for you.
Please RSVP to Elizabeth if you plan to attend. If you have any questions in the meantime, please reach out directly at any time to Elizabeth Kauffeld, RN, BSN, CMSRN, CFCE / Fertility Care Services / Office 314-991-0327
RSVP for meeting invite