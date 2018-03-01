Hackett alumnus earns national athletic honors

Hope Baldwin, the 2017 Valedictorian of Hackett Catholic Prep, received the

MHSAA Scholar-Athlete Award and won the regional NIAAA section (Michigan, Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana) award last spring. She went on to win the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association National Scholar Athlete of the Year Award in Phoenix last December, as well as the Wooden Cup Award, presented by Athletes for a Better World, which she will receive in Atlanta this April.



Baldwin earned second place in the St. Thomas Aquinas Scholarship program for her senior capstone project. While attending Hackett, Baldwin played soccer, volleyball and basketball and is currently a freshman at the University of Notre Dame studying neuroscience and behavior with a pre-med concentration.

