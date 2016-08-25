Grieving with Great Hope

by Socorro Truchan

There are no stages of grief...We all experience loss in our own unique way. Healing is an intentional process, where we gather together as a community of faith to become disciples of hope. It is through prayerful reflection, practical learning and personal fellowship that we mourn. And, in mourning, we begin to build our bridge to a new and different life. This time is also intended for those who want to learn how to "walk with" or accompany those who grieve. We are called to be missionaries of God's mercy - especially, during this Jubilee of Mercy ...

DATES: TBC - SAVE-THE-DATE in 2017

LOCATION: St. Augustine Cathedral and Crowley Center (542 W. Michigan Ave., Kalamazoo, MI 49007

COST: $25 Registration required, download form.

CONTACT: Socorro Truchan at 269-903-0199 or struchan@diokzoo.org